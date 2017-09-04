WGN hosts broadcast camp for young journalists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- For the second year in a row, WGN worked with Breakthrough Urban Ministries to show students in grades six through 12 what it takes to be a journalist.

Last year, the students put together a piece highlighting a community garden in the Garfield Park neighborhood. This year, WGN upped the ante and the students spent the week long camp creating their own newscast.

WGN Morning News’ Cortney Hall and producer Afua Owusu teamed up with the West Side organization to teach the special camp.

On day one, the group hit the ground running. Hall and Owusu taught the eager campers about the various behind-the-scenes roles that are crucial in putting together WGN’s six hour broadcast each morning.

Owusu explained to the class how she puts together the 8 a.m. show. Next, segment producer Tyra Martin broke down the highs and lows of booking high profile and celebrity guests.

The next day, it was time to show off some of the on-air talent. The students were entertained by Marcus Leshock’s sweet gig as a feature reporter where covering everything from sports to trending news.

Weekend anchor and political reporter Tahman Bradley helped the kids practice reading a teleprompter--something they’d need for the final project.

There were six students and each would play a role in creating the newscast. There were two anchors, a lead reporter, a trending reporter, sports and weather.

Once the roles were assigned, it was time for the lead reporter to gather information for his story while the others students worked together to select and write the stories that would be included in the newscast.

On the last full day of camp, the students traveled from Garfield Park to WGN’s studios and got some last minute encouragement from some of the team.

After a few days of practice, their big moment finally arrived and the team put on their very first newscast.

For more information visit breakthrough.org.