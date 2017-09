BELLWOOD, Ill. — Four people were shot in west suburban Bellwood, Ill.

The shooting happened Monday night around 11 p.m. on the 1000 block of Bellwood Avenue.

The four victims range in age from 23 to 47.

They were outside together when the shooter opened fire.

Three men and one woman were taken to Loyola University Hospital to be treated.

They are all expected to survive.