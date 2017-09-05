All Hail Chuck Swirsky the voice of the Bulls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - This year's Bulls team might look a lot different, but they'll sound the same on the radio.

Chuck Swirsky, the voice of the Bulls, has seen it all in Chicago. Ups, downs and everything in-between.

The University of Michigan grad joined Josh & Jarrett on Sports Feed to share his thoughts on the upcoming season, the trouble with nameless sources and the long overdue induction of Jerry Krause into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

He even let the golden pipes loose in an homage to his alma mater.