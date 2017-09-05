Houston continues to overcome devastation followed by Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Street after street, seemingly unending piles of debris. Anything touched by floodwaters from carpeting, drywall and 2x4's to family heirlooms of furniture and more.

A little more than a week after Harvey leveled a catastrophic blow to Houston, the cleanup has only just begun.

Many Houstonians lost all their personal belongings.

First came the wind then the rain and the rising rivers and creeks, but progress has been made for some.

Just today, Houston's Mayor has lifted the curfew in some parts of town but for others, neighborhoods and roadways remain impassable and that curfew remains.

An overriding concern is how soon the mounds of garbage can be removed as public health matters brought on now by an explosion of mosquitoes that now exists throughout Southeast Texas.

In the meantime, the search continues for at least 14 people still unaccounted for since Harvey struck.

All of this comes as the House of Representatives in Washington prepares to vote on a 7.9-billion dollar FEMA aid package, money that will go to everything from diapers to groceries and building supplies and lost wages.