× Simeon Wright, cousin who was with Emmett Till the night he was kidnapped, dies at 74

COUNTRYSIDE, Ill. — Simeon Wright, the cousin of Emmett Till, died at his home in West suburban Countryside Monday.

Wright was in the same bed with Till on the night he was kidnapped and later murdered in Mississippi for allegedly flirting with a white woman.

Till’s death in 1955 helped galvanize the Civil Rights Movement.

After a trial where the white men accused of killing Till were acquitted, Wright and his family moved to the Chicago area.

Simeon Wright died after suffering complications from bone cancer.