Trump expected to end DACA, Chicago mayor responds

CHICAGO -- There is a lot for Chicago Public Schools to celebrate this first day of school, rising graduation rates, no teachers strike being talked about and the state got its act together on a school funding bill.

However later on Tuesday, President Donald Trump is expected to make his decision to end DACA. Mayor Rahm Emanuel went out of his way Monday to make sure parents know those kids, called Dreamers, who are currently protected by the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrival, will be safe in Chicago Public Schools.

Rallies protesting the end to the Obama era program that gives children brought to this country work visas and student aid have been going on all over the country and the decision could impact 800,000 people nationwide.

The mayor reminded parents that immigration agents are not allowed in public schools or city colleges unless they have a warrant and that Dreamers should feel safe to continue to dream in Chicago.

The mayor is also calling on the state to pass legislation that will help Dreamers stay in Illinois.

President Barack Obama created through an executive order five years ago.

On Tuesday, the president is expected to end the program and give lawmakers six months to find another solution.

He recently said this will be handled with heart.