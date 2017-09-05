U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) discussed their bipartisan DREAM Act, which would allow young immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally to earn permanent residence and eventually American citizenship.
U.S. Senators Durbin and Graham discuss bipartisan DREAM Act
-
Durbin: Obamacare repeal could be trouble for Illinois
-
Durbin meets with Muslims teens who recount growing hate crimes against the community
-
‘Dreamers’ urge President Trump not to end program for young immigrants
-
Special session begins in Springfield with no sign of budget deal
-
Officials visit flood-damaged areas as Fox River continues to rise
-
-
ATF van deployed in Chicago to help police fight gun violence
-
Obamacare repeal fails in late-night vote as 3 Republican senators vote no
-
Chicago flower company to customers: condemn racism – or go somewhere else
-
Trump: NKorea ‘will regret it fast’ if acts against US ally
-
Trump says transgender people not allowed to serve in US military
-
-
Republican senators poised to vote on health care today: What you need to know
-
Governor Rauner signs automatic voter registration law
-
Refugees celebrate the United States on World Refugee Day