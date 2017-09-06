Hearing begins Wednesday to determine fate of priest who molested boys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A hearing is scheduled Wednesday to determine if disgraced former priest Daniel McCormack should remain locked up indefinitely in a facility for sex offenders.

McCormack pleaded guilty to sexually abusing five boys in 2007.

He was sentenced to five years in prison and removed from the priesthood.

Illinois prosecutors are seeking to have McCormack declared a sexually violent person and committed indefinitely to a downstate facility.

He's been there since he was paroled in 2009.

More than two dozen boys and young men have accused him of molesting them since as far back as the 1990s.