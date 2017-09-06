Mayor Emanuel calls on Gov. Rauner to establish ‘Dreamers’ Bill of Rights’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Illinois is among 15 states suing to block President Donald Trump's plan to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in a New York federal court on behalf of several attorneys general. It asks a judge to conclude that Trump's action involving the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, is unconstitutional.

Illinois has roughly 42,000 of the nearly 800,000 DACA recipients nationwide. The state has the third-highest number of approved applications, after California and Texas.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan says rescinding the program is "contrary to what makes" the country prosper.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is pushing Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner to back a "bill of rights" for young immigrants. But Rauner says the issue is up to the federal government, not states.