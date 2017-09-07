15-year-old girl sexually assaulted in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO — Police have issued a warning after a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in East Garfield Park.

It happened at about 7:30 pm on Labor Day Monday in the 3600 block of West Jackson.

The girl says two suspects got out of a tan vehicle, and tried to start a conversation with her.

When she ignored them, she was attacked.

The suspect or suspects are described as African-American, 17 to 18 years old, 5’8″ to 6′ feet tall, with short black hair, brown eyes and was missing two bottom front teeth, police said. The man or men were wearing blue or black jeans with silver zippers, possibly a light blue top, a black hoodie and black Nike Air Force 1 gym shoes.

If you have any information, please contact Chicago police.