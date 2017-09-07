Some Floridians escape to Chicago before Irma hits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago is a destination for some Floridians escaping Hurricane Irma -- they were able to grab a plane ticket before flights filled up.

Seats on departing flights are almost completely gone.

"There is some availability...one seat here, one seat there. You have to be flexible on your destination," Mike O'Malley with Diplomat Travel. "The non-stops though, going out of any Florida city to Chicago, are completely sold out."

People arriving at O'Hare Airport from Florida described a tense situation at Miami International Airport -- people desperate to get out, huge crowds and overwhelmed security.

"My entire family is in Miami," said Miami resident Jessica DiPuglia said. "My best friend is getting married this weekend, so I flew up, and I'm very anxious to leave them all behind. So hopefully cell towers will stay in tact and I'll be able to get in touch with them."

Business traveler Leonardo Betancourt says he got one of the last seats on American Flight #334 from Miami, but his colleagues couldn't get to the gate in time.

"They missed the flight because it was so congested to get through security," he said, explaining that they're now driving to Chicago.