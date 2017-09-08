Chicago volunteers prepare to head to Florida for Irma recovery efforts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The last flights out of Miami are taking off now. The planes that left Friday were packed.

But not everyone is looking to leave Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma -- some are waiting to head out there.

Thousands of volunteers with Red Cross in Chicago are waiting to go.

"This is what we do. We respond to disasters," said volunteer Katherine Ravenstine.

A handful of Red Cross Chicago volunteers are already in place ahead of the storm, but there is little doubt more will be on their way soon.

"It's going to be a long term recovery, but we're prepared and we're here, we'll be here until we are no longer needed," Ravenstine said.

Red Cross officials say they aren't sure when they will be able to get more volunteers into Florida -- it just depends on the storm. They are still sending volunteers to Houston to deal with harvey.