Body found in debris of home explosion in Gurnee

GURNEE, Ill. -- Police say that a body was found in the debris of a home explosion in Gurnee Friday night.

The home on Streamwood Court was leveled, sparking a fire and sending debris flying around the neighborhood.

Al Oller was walking his dog, right across the street, next to a children’s park, when it happened.

“All I could think of was the kids in the kiddie park. They were screaming and crying and I just yelled at them to go home. Just go home!” he said.

“I never heard anything like that," said neighbor Susan Bower. "It shook the house."

North Shore shut the gas main down at the street, but that doesn’t mean it was a gas explosion. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, fire officials said.

But some neighbors say they could smell gas -- the aftermath leaves them with no doubt.

“It literally looked like the roof and blown off -- blown off and flew across the street," neighbor A.J. Makuh said.