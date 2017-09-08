Teen shot after armed confrontation with police on Chicago’s West Side

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer shot a 16-year-old boy while responding to a call of shots fired on the city’s West Side on Thursday night.

It happened in in the 1100 block of South Sacramento in the city’s Douglas Park neighborhood just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police say they received calls about shots fired in the area.

When they arrived, they spotted the suspect running through a gangway between two homes.

An officer chased after him and the officer said that’s when the teenager pulled a gun.

The officer fired — hitting the teen in the arm.

The teen was transported to the hospital in serious condition, but was later stabilized. No officers were injured.

A gun was recovered from the scene.

Investigators are looking into what led up to the shooting. The officer involved has been put on administrative leave.

