67-year-old shot outside Bronzeville church

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for the people responsible for shooting a 67-year-old man outside a Bronzeville church Saturday afternoon.

Someone in a grey SUV pulled up just steps away from the Seventh Day Adventist church on the 4600 block of South Drexel and opened fire around 2 p.m. Saturday. It’s not clear why.

A 67-year-old man was shot in the hip and stomach, and taken to Northwestern Hospital in stable condition.

Police are investigating, and no one is in custody.

