CPD: Man shot, killed by police after pinning officer with car

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer after he allegedly used his vehicle to “pin” an officer in during a traffic stop in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said at approximately 12:50 a.m. Sunday, officers attempted to pull a driver over after observing a vehicle driving erratically in traffic. After the vehicle pulled over, the officers exited their car, at which point they say the suspect used his vehicle to “pin” one of them. One of the officers shot at the suspect, killing him.

The officer injured in the crash was transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative leave for 40 days, and the Independent Police Review Authority is reviewing the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.