Cubs activate catcher Willson Contreras

CHICAGO – As the team continues their run toward a third-straight playoff apperance, a major piece is returning to the Cubs on Sunday.

The team announced that catcher Willson Contreras has been activated off the 10-day DL.

He’s been out of the lineup since August 11th after a right hamstring strain in the final game of a series against the Giants in San Francisco.

It came at a bad time for Contreras, who was enjoying the best stretch of his young career. For the season, the catcher is batting .274 with 21 homers and 70 RBIs.

Contreras will not be in the lineup as the Cubs finish a three-game series against the Brewers at Wrigley Field on Sunday afternoon.