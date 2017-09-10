FeedonThis: Almost….but not quite for the Bears in Week 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The team that won Super Bowl LI already lost in the first week of the season -and it looked like the team that dropped a big lead in that game with start of 2017 the wrong way as well.

Inside the five yard line was Mike Glennon and the Bears offense in the final minute with a quartet of downs to punch it in for six and then kick an extra point for a seventh.

That, in all likelyhood, would have given the Bears a stunning Week 1 win over the defending NFC champion Falcons at Soldier Field. But it wasn't meant to be.

Two drops, a missed pass and a sack and the team that lost 13 games a year ago got defeat No. 1 for the new season. So close, but like usual, so far away in the John Fox era.

Jarrett Payton watch the entire game at Soldier Field and gave his thought's on the Bears performance on Sports Feed. Watch his conversation with Josh Fyrdman on Sunday's show in the video above or below.