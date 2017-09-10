Kevin Powell returns to Sports Feed on Sunday to talk Bears and Cubs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - If you were looking for positivity this week in Chicago sports, you actually had to look to the South Side.

The White Sox took 2-of-3 from the Giants at Guaranteed Rate Field and were the most successful of Chicago's teams.

Northwestern was blown out by Duke on Saturday, the Bears dropped their season opener to the Falcons on Sunday while the Cubs were dominated by the Brewers all weekend at Wrigley Field.

All of those storylines figure to add more mystery to the Chicago sports landscape as September rolls on towards October.

Kevin Powell of WGN Radio was back on Sports Feed to discuss two of those teams - the Bears and the Cubs -on Sunday with Josh Frydman. He talked about the Bears' near miss against the defending NFC champions at Soldier Field and the lost weekend at the Friendly Confines for Joe Maddon's team.

