Three killed in far South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A shooting late Saturday night on the far South Side left three people dead, according to Chicago Police.

Police said two women and a man were standing behind a parked car near 114th St. and South Yale around 11:40 p.m. Saturday when two people came out of an alley and started shooting.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the neck, and a 26-year-old woman was shot in the body multiple times, as was a 30-year-old woman. All three victims died at the scene.

Police are investigating, and no one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.