1 dead, 2 injured in Near West Side crash

CHICAGO — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a crash on the near west side.

It happened at around 2:30 a.m. at Roosevelt and Blue Island. Police arrived at the scene to discover an upturned Nissan Altima with significant collision damage.

The impact caused the vehicle to flip over. One of the wheels also came off and crashed into the window of a church.

A 26-year -old female was found dead on arrival. The two additional victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is also unknown at this time. Police are investigating.