Blackhawks release their 2017 Training Camp roster

CHICAGO – Change was the key word for the Blackhawks in the offseason after they suffered an embarrassing playoff sweep to the Predators in the first round.

Now Stan Bowman has the group of players that he hopes will bring the necessary adjustments to the team for the upcoming Training Camp.

Before workouts start Friday at the United Center, the team released the names of the 57 players who will be attending the workouts from this week till the beginning of October.

This year’s group includes 32 forwards, 19 defensemen and six goaltenders. 19 of these players are under the age of 22 years old.

Here is the entire list of forwards who will be reporting to training camp for the Blackhawks at the end of this week. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/KcF7E61D29 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 11, 2017

Here are the defensemen and goaltenders for the Blackhawks for training camp this season. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/npZfuhBMLX — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 11, 2017

The first workout of Training Camp is scheduled for this Friday at the United Center with the annual festival held the next day at the same place. The practices continue on the West Side with the exception of September 24-28 when the head to Notre Dame for four days of workouts.

Joel Quenneville’s team plays their first of six preseason games on September 19th at Columbus. The season opens at home on October 5th against the defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins at the United Center.