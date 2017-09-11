CTA riders miss out on $16 million in Ventra refunds

CHICAGO — CTA riders have missed out on more than $16 million in rebates because they haven’t registered their Ventra cards.

Since the payment system went online in 2013, riders have been eligible for five dollars in transit fare credit if they register their Ventra cards within 90 days.

Passengers have bought more than $24 million worth of cards, but only a little more than $8 million has been paid out in credits.

The leftover money goes to the company that runs Ventra, not the CTA.

To register the card, visit ventrachicago.com. Registration involves giving Ventra a birthdate, name, mailing address and email, as well as the card number.