Both “D” and “Davis” appear together on Tuesday’s Sports Feed

CHICAGO - You've seen them as regulars on the show over the past two-and-a-half years.

During that time Kenneth Davis and Demonze Spruiel, co-hosts of "The D and Davis Show," appeared separately on Sports Feed with either Jarrett Payton or Josh Frydman.

Finally on Tuesday, the hosts of the show on Chicagoland Sports Radio got the chance to be on the show together.

Kenneth and Demonze joined Jarrett and Josh for three segments on Tuesday's show. The discussed a lot about the Bears' 2017 season, the team's quarterback situation and the injury to Jerrell Freeman. They also touched on the Cubs' run for another NL Central title and the Bulls' as Training Camp approaches.

To watch Kenneth and Demonze's segments on Tuesday's show, click on the video above or below.