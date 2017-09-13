Cardinal bans guns in Archdiocese of Chicago facilities

CHICAGO — Cardinal Blase Cupich has issued a decree banning guns from all of the Archdiocese of Chicago’s parishes, schools and other facilities.

The decree reflects statements Cupich has made over the past two years in support of banning guns from churches. It says anyone found carrying a gun on archdiocese property will be asked to remove it from the premises.

The decree, which goes into effect Thursday, allows clergy who own guns legally for hunting or sports to keep their firearms inside a rectory. However, the weapons must be unloaded and stored in a lockbox or safe.

Noting a rise in shootings across the U.S., the archdiocese said in a statement that it thought it prudent to issue a policy on firearms “so there would be absolute clarity on our position.”