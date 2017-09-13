FeedonThis: Youth is no excuse for the Bears, Illini or Wildcats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When it comes to talk about football, it's been all about the future this week.

Most of the conversation surrounding the Bears has been about rookie running back Tarik Cohen, who put on a show against the Falcons in Week 1. The excitement he generated helped to lessen the blow of a difficult loss to Atlanta at Soldier Field.

Meanwhile another rookie that caught some attention in the preseason will get his shot to make it in the NFL as Tanner Gentry gets the call-up from the practice squad.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed these rookies on Wednesday's Sports Feed. Their discussion is part of the #FeedonThis from the show which you can watch in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meanwhile Illinois is doing just fine with their young team so far in 2017 as Lovie Smith's underclassman-heavy team is off to a 2-0 start. That includes a minor upset of high-powered Western Kentucky last Saturday in Champaign.

Pat Fitgerald, however, refuses to use youth as an excuse for some breakdowns in a surprise loss at Duke last weekend. Josh and Jarrett discussed both these teams in the video above.