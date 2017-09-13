George Ofman makes his return to Sports Feed on Wednesday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - One of the veteran sports reporters in the Windy City was back on the airwaves of CLTV on Wednesday night.

George Ofman made another appearance on CLTV to discuss the events of the day and the past week with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

The Cubs continue to provide plenty of news this September as they are locked into a tight race for the NL Central Division title with Milwaukee and St. Louis. Meanwhile the Bears have opened up their 2017 season with a few positives and just as many negatives as well.

To watch George's discussion on the Bears and Cubs, click on the video above or below.