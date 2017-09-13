Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies discuss the Cubs’ stretch run on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It might not be what Cubs fans really wanted as the middle of September approaches, but as Joe Maddon says, that's baseball.

With 18 games left, the Cubs are locked into a battle with the Brewers and the Cardinals for the NL Central division championship. Just when it seemed like they pulled away in early September, a sweep by the Brewers has them locked in a race again.

Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies have had a front row seat to all the drama this year and before the Cubs game with the Mets on Wednesday, they joined Sports Feed to discuss the latest happenings with the team.

From the Cubs' health in the pitching staff, Willson Contreras' return and more, Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman dissed a number of topics with the guys live from Wrigley Field.

You can watch Len and JD's segments on the show by clicking on the video above.