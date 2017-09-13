Police interviewing people involved in case of woman found dead in freezer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEMONT, Ill. -- Family and supporters of a teen found dead in a freezer at a suburban hotel were at the hotel Wednesday night demanding answers, as police investigate surveillance footage and interview people involved.

The body of 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins was found inside the freezer of the Crowne Plaza Hotel on River Road in Rosemont, Ill., early Sunday morning. She had been attending a party at the hotel.

She was found 24 hours after concerned relatives contacted the hotel and police.

Police said investigators are analyzing 47 hotel cameras. Videos related to the investigation have been sent to specialists for investigation.

Police said they located and interviewed 12 people who were involved in some way. Eight of those people interviewed were present the night/morning of the hotel party.

Police said they are looking for four people they have identified who were present the night of the gathering to interview them.

No cause of death has been released.

Police allegedly told the teen's mother that one surveillance video showed Jenkins inebriated near the front desk. But the family questions how she could then open a heavy freezer door if she could barely stand.

Police say they will show the hotel surveillance video to Jenkins' mother on Thursday.

Wednesday evening a crowd of supporters and members of Jenkins family were at the hotel.

