Police chase prompts soft lockdowns at several La Grange schools

LA GRANGE, Ill. — A car chase in the western suburbs has prompted several La Grange area schools to be put on a soft lockdown.

The lockdown at Lyons Township North Campus in La Grange and the South Campus in Western Springs have since been lifted. Other La Grange schools remain on soft lockdown including Spring Avenue Elementary, Gurrie Middle School, St. Cletus Catholic and St. John’s Lutheran.

School officials were told a robbery in Chicago resulted in a car chase, that ended on Plainfield Road near Brainard Avenue in Countryside.

Three people were arrested but a fourth person got away.

According to Lyons Township’s website, there will be a continued police presence in the area of the accident, which may delay school buses.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.