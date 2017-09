METRA UP-N riders!! Expect MAJOR delays this morning, pedestrian hit by train near Highwood. @WGNNews @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/aN3CxrExHj — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) September 14, 2017

HIGHWOOD, Ill. — A pedestrian was struck by a Metra UP-North train near Highwood early Thursday morning.

The accident happened just before 5 a.m. when Metra UP-N train No. 300 hit a pedestrian.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

Trains are moving again, but with extensive delays.

CTA will honor Metra ticketsĀ on the Purple, Red and Brown Lines until further notice.

Metra Alert UP-N – CTA Will Honor Metra Tickets on the Purple, Red and Brown Lines-Until Further Notice — Metra UP-N (@metraUPN) September 14, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for details.