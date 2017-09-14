See Cubs infielder Javier Baez’s new personal Sunflower Seed dispenser

CHICAGO – Leave it to the most dynamic player on the Cubs roster to come up with a unique dispenser for a common snack for baseball players.

On Thursday, as part of an ad campaign for David Sunflower Seeds, Javier Baez showed off his newest toy to enjoy the treat.

The video was shot at his locker inside Wrigley Field and features him getting seeds from what looks like a typical “Pez” dispenser with his head on the top. The 16 second video shows him using the new toy while also posing with it at the end of the video.

This is the latest memorable moment in a season full of them for Baez, who routinely makes highlight reels with his plays in the field or on the bases. This year Baez already has career-highs in homers (22) and RBIs (69) while hitting .274 on the season. Over the past month-and-a-half, he’s filled in well at shortstop for the injured Addison Russell as the Cubs continue to fight for a playoff spot.

At least now Baez will have a unique way to eat Sunflower Seeds for the rest of the season.