$1K reward offered for info on stolen Northbrook puppy

NORTHBROOK, Ill. – An animal shelter in Northbrook is asking for the public’s help to find a stolen mixed breed puppy.

Harmonee, a 10-week-old terrier mix, was taken from the Heartland Animal Shelter Thursday evening.

The puppy is on medication for an illness that requires immediate attention, the shelter said.

The shelter said Harmonee was adopted and has a family waiting for her return.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stephanie at the animal shelter at 847-296-6300 ext. 1002 or the Prospect Heights police department.