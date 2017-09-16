Elk Grove Village mother accused of killing son, 3

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — An Elk Grove Village mother accused of killing her 3-year-old son will appear in bond court Saturday morning.

Joy Ramos, 22, took her unconscious son, Steven Figueroa, to the hospital Wednesday, where he died.

His death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy showed his death was caused by blows to his abdomen.

Ramos was charged with first degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery to a child.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said it’s also investigating allegations of abuse and neglect against Ramos.