Police alert residents of armed robberies on Northwest Side, in Albany Park businesses

CHICAGO — Armed robberies throughout Chicago have police on alert and encouraging communities to be on alert as well.

Chicago police are warning residents on the Northwest Side about two armed robberies, and no one is in custody tonight.

Early Saturday, police say three suspects approached a man in the 4100 block of north Long.

The man refused to hand over his possessions. One of the robbers stabbed him in the back and stomach, leaving him in critical condition.

Then all three suspects left the scene.

Another robbery happened a few minutes earlier in the 4100 block of north Mango.

Meanwhile, a community alert was issued for business owners in Albany Park concerning recent armed robberies.

The offender or offenders enter the business, point a weapon at the victim, and demands money from the cash register.

Incidents so far have been in the 3700 block of west Montrose avenue and 3800 block of north Cicero avenue.

The suspects wear hooded sweatshirts and ski masks.