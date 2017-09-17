FeedonThis: Jarrett breaks down the Bears’ breakdown against the Bucs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Hope, as it turns out, lasted about a week for the Bears.

That's how bad things looked on Sunday when John Fox's team suffered another bad setback in Raymond James Stadium. Mike Glennon was turning it over, the Bears couldn't run and the defense couldn't make up for the offense's mistakes.

Oh, and a host of new players got injured dimming more hope from what was a long day in Tampa.

Jarrett Payton watch it all go down in Florida on Sunday and he joined Sports Feed to discuss the contest with Josh Frydman.

His conversation is part of #FeedonThis from the show which you can watch in the video above.