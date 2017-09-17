The Bears’ bad day and the Cubs’ good one were part of Brian Sandalow’s talk on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's a classic tale of a discussion segment on Sports Feed.

One team is doing very well while the other one is not. That situation came up when Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun Times made his latest visit to the show on Sunday.

While he had the chance to discuss the NL Central-leading Cubs' sweep of the Cardinals, he also discussed a bad afternoon for the Bears in Tampa in which they were crushed by 22 points.

Both of those teams were topics of Brian's discussion with Josh Frydman on CLTV and you can watch them in the video above or below.