5 Wheaton College football players charged in hazing incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEATON, Ill. – Five Wheaton College football players are facing felony charges after being accused in a 2016 hazing incident.

The football players are accused of restraining a freshman teammate with duct tape, beating him and leaving him half-naked with two torn shoulders on a baseball field.

James Cooksey, Kyler Kregel, Benjamin Pettway, Noah Spielman and Samuel TeBos were charged with aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint.

A DuPage County judge signed arrested warrants for the players. The men are expected to turn themselves into authorities this week.

Bond was set at $50,000.

In a statement, the victim said he was in his dorm room when the players entered the room and tackled him. They duct taped his legs and put him in the back of a teammate’s car.

The victim said they made offensive comments about Muslims.

The freshman said his teammates repeatedly tried to insert an object into his rectum. When the victim told them to stop, he was beaten.

In the statement, the victim said they then took him to a baseball field and left him there half-naked.

A few minutes later, another teammate was dumped on the field.

The victim went to the hospital and notified his parents. Hospital staff called authorities.

The victim had two surgeries since leaving the college, the Chicago Tribune said. He now goes to school in Indiana.

Wheaton College released a statement about the incident and said they are “deeply troubled” by the allegations brought against the platers.

Read the full statement: