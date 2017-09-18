Student pours gasoline on self at Geneva High School

GENEVA, Ill. — A 17-year-old student poured gasoline onto himself from a water bottle at Geneva High School Monday morning.

It happened at about 7:30 a.m., and school officials say other students and staff prevented him from taking further steps to harm himself or others. No other students were injured.

Local police and fire departments responded to the scene, and the student was transported to an area hospital. During that time, the school was placed on a soft lockdown and students were rerouted away from the cafeteria. Firefighters cleaned the cafeteria, and it now safe to use.

The lockdown has since been lifted, and students resumed their normal school day.