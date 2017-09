ALBION, Ill. — A 3.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Albion, Illinois Tuesday morning.

The earthquake reportedly hit around 6:45 a.m. about seven miles from Albion, according to USGS.

Albion is a city located south of the center of Edwards County, and is about five hours from Chicago.

