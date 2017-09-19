Former Bulls coach Doug Collins named to team as senior advisor

CHICAGO — Former Chicago Bulls head coach Doug Collins is returning to the team as a senior advisor of basketball operations.

He was named head coach of the Bulls in 1986, and held the position for three seasons. Collins also has been head coach for the Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers. He’s also enjoyed success as a broadcaster.

Before his coaching career, Collins played eight seasons Sixers, and was a four-time NBA All-Star before his career was cut short due to injuries

In his new role with the club, Collins will report to Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations John Paxson.

“To be able to stay involved in the NBA and work with John, Gar, Fred and their respective staffs, while not having to leave my family and continuing to live in one of the greatest cities in the world—the fit couldn’t be any better for me at this point in my life,” Collins said in a statement.

The 66-year-old Collins and his wife, Kathy, have two children, Chris and Kelly, and five grandchildren.