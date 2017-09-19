Kankakee Co. resident is Illinois’ first West Nile virus death of 2017

KANKAKEE COUNTY – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said one person has died from the West Nile Virus. They are the state’s first reported death from the virus this year.

The person tested positive for West Nile virus and died earlier in September.

The first human case of West Nile virus was confirmed on July 20 this year and the IDPH said there are 37 reported human cases.

In 2016, there were 155 cases and six deaths.

The virus is transmitted through a mosquito bite. The IDPH said common symptoms include fever, nausea, and muscle aches.

For more information on the virus and how to prevent it, visit the IDPH’s website.