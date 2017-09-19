Phil Thompson weighs in on Bears quarterbacks, the Bulls and Fantasy Football on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - "Fantasy Football" might take on a different meaning for Bears fans as they go from Week 2 to Week 3.

That's because for this week, the only time they'll see Mitchell Trubisky starting for the team is in their dreams. Mike Glennon is the starter for the team this week against the Steelers - and John Fox isn't backing down from that decision.

It's one that's far from popular, especially after Glennon's three interception performance on Sunday in a loss to the Bucs. Everyone is clamoring for the rookie but the Bears aren't willing to do it.

That was a topic of Phil Thompson's discussion on Tuesday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He also gave a real Fantasy Football update as well along with his thoughts on the Bulls' hiring of Doug Collins as a senior advisor.

Watch Phil's segments on Tuesday's show in the video above or below.