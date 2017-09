Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A platform is dangling from a condominium complex in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood.

The incident happened at the building, located at 535 North Michigan, Tuesday morning.

The person who was on the platform reportedly crawled through a window to safety.

No one was injured. No word yet on what caused the collapse.

Michigan Avenue is shut down from Tribune Tower to Ontario.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.