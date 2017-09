CHICAGO — A teenager was grazed by a bullet in a shooting on Chicago’s Far South Side.

Police say the 13-year-old boy was walking in the 2300 block of E. 100th St around 4 p.m. Wednesday, when he heard shots and felt pain.

He ran to a nearby home and was then transported to the hospital in good condition with a graze wound.

No one in custody. Area South is investigating.