Chicago’s Mexican community organizing relief efforts for Mexico City after massive earthquake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- In Chicago's hardworking Little Village neighborhood community, groups are coming together to organize relief efforts for Mexico City after a deadly 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Tuesday.

Spearheading those efforts is 22nd Ward Alderman, Ricardo Munoz.

"It's horrific to see the extent of the damage and suffering there," Munoz says. "I've already heard from a number of community groups and in the next 24 to 48 hours, things are going to come together."

Munoz and other community leaders hope to raise awareness about the major earthquake that struck Central Mexico.

The Mexican consulate in Chicago fielding countless phone calls from family members here in the Windy City, worried about loved ones back home in Mexico.