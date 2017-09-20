City of Chicago accepting nominations for Amazon sites

CHICAGO — The mayor of Chicago says the city is seeking nominations for potential sites to locate Amazon’s second headquarters.

Amazon earlier this month announced that it’s hunting for a second home outside Seattle. The company said it will spend more than $5 billion to house as many as 50,000 employees.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Wednesday said the city it looking for partners to help it determine what sites in Chicago would be good for Amazon. The city says nominated sites must meet Amazon requirements, including having enough space, room for expansion and be near transit and O’Hare International Airport.

The deadline is Sept. 27. The city says only property owners or entities with site control can make a nomination.

The company is taking applications and said it will make a decision next year.