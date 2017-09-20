Michael Beller recaps the first two weeks of the NFL season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - In an era of inconsistency on the field, the Bears seem to be predictable in at least one aspect of their game: Quarterback controversy.

It's already brewing up after a bad second game against the Bucs by Mike Glennon in which he had three first half turnovers that set the trend for a 22-point loss in Tampa.

Already people are wanting Mitchell Trubisky to take over the quarterback reigns but so far John Fox is sticking with Glennon.

The question of whether to switch was part of the discussion with Michael Beller of Sports Illustrated on Sports Feed Wednesday night. He talked about the Bears and the rest of the NFL in a wide-ranging discussion with Jarrett Payton.

Watch the entire segment in the video below or here.