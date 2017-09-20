Paul M. Banks talks college football on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Time sometimes flies when the season begins in late August or early September.

Weeks pass quickly as teams either rise or fade in their respective races as the first month of the season comes to an end.

That's the case for the 2017 college football season which has already had it's share of moments in the first few weeks. Northern Illinois has a major upset while Illinois, Northwestern, and Notre Dame have won two of their first three games.

Paul M. Banks of TheSportsBank.net joined Sports Feed to discuss those teams on Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton on Wednesday night.

He also took a look at the national scene in college football as well, and you can watch his discussion in the video above.