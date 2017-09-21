× Cubs player’s wives are pitching in to raise money for Puerto Rico after devastating storms

CHICAGO – Those with ties to Puerto Rico and the Cubs franchise are doing their part of help the island after a pair of destructive hurricanes over the past month.

This week Mariel Perez, the wife of catcher Rene Rivera, has set up a Go Fund Me account to raise money for victims of Hurricane Irma and Maria.

“The puertorrican Cubs have united forces to help! Puerto Rico needs us more than ever, that is why we have joined forces to help any way we can,” said Perez on the Go Fund Me page. “We have created this that will help rebuild our island. Every dollar counts! Please help us help!”

Rivera has tried to get the word on Social Media over the past few days in hopes of raising $6,000 for storm victims.

Guys, we have relocated the gofundme donations to help rebuild our island of Puerto Rico. Every dollar counts! https://t.co/RebnE3pz1r — Rene Rivera (@ReneRivera13) September 21, 2017

Javier Baez, a native of Puerto Rico who played for the country in this spring’s World Baseball Classic, also is trying to get the word out as well.

So far Perez’s camp is doing well, $5,471 of the $6,000 goal as of 8:30 PM on Thursday night. It includes a $500 donation Kristina Lackey, the wife of Cubs pitcher John Lackey.